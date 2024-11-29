NGM suggests new power-sharing and governance proposal

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed- NGM) submitted a new proposal to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) aimed at power-sharing among political parties.

In a press conference in Sulaymaniyah, the head of the NGM delegation for forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Rebwar Awrahman, stated that "the proposal suggests dividing executive positions based on the principle of sharing senior posts between two parties, where one party assumes the position of Prime Minister while relinquishing the remaining posts to the other party."

The proposal advocates for a comprehensive reform agenda that includes launching a campaign to improve the grades and conditions of government employees, initiating administrative restructuring, abolishing taxes and fees imposed on citizens, and implementing additional measures to enhance the governance system.

Awrahman also noted that the proposal was officially presented to the PUK and that the movement awaits a response after thorough study by the union.

He pointed out that “the NGM is currently not discussing any alternative projects for government formation.”