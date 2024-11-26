PUK official anticipates political discussions on new KRG

Shafaq News/ Meetings between political parties to discuss forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) may begin next week, said an official in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Tuesday.

The PUK official, Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa stated, "The mechanism for these meetings is still unclear, as no concrete results have been achieved yet."

He also affirmed that “the PUK does not reject dialogue with any party and is open to discussions on all topics. At the same time, the party will not compromise its positions and is prepared for all forms of understanding and alliances.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kurdistan Presidency invited the elected members of parliament to convene the first session on December 2.

The final results of Kurdistan’s sixth parliamentary elections, which took place on October 20, showed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying its position as the largest party in parliament.

The PUK ranked second with 23 seats, receiving around 408,141 votes. The Al-Jil Al-Jadeed (New Generation) Movement obtained 15 seats with the support of 290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the National Position Current secured 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group won 3 seats, the People's Front earned 2 seats, and the Gorran (Change) Movement and the Kurdistan Region Alliance each won one seat.