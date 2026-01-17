PUK–NGM talks open on new KRG cabinet

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held talks, on Saturday, on forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) during his meeting with Shaswar Abdulwahid, head of the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed/NGM), shortly after Abdulwahid’s release from prison.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the meeting, held at Abdulwahid’s residence in Al-Sulaymaniyah, included an exchange of views on the political process surrounding government formation and possible frameworks for moving it forward.

The visit comes amid broader political consultations among Kurdish parties as negotiations continue over the composition and leadership of the next KRG, following prolonged delays.

Abdulwahid was arrested on August 12, 2025, on charges of threatening Shadi Nozad, a member of the Kurdistan Region’s fifth parliamentary term. On September 2, 2025, a court sentenced him to five months in prison before he was released on Wednesday on financial bail.