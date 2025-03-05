Iraq's Election Law debate: Shiite factions at odds, Sunnis and Kurds hold back

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Shiite camp is divided over proposed Election Law amendments, with some factions advocating for changes while others resist. Kurdish forces maintain a neutral stance, while Sunni leaders deem the discussion premature, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding the country's electoral process.

Division Within the Shiite House

A rift has surfaced within the Coordination Framework (CF,) an alliance of all Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, excluding the Sadrist Movement, over the proposed amendment to the Election Law and the shift toward a multi-district system. According to informed sources, the debate has divided the Framework into three distinct factions:

-The First Axis: Led by Ammar al-Hakim of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), this group opposes any changes to the current law, arguing that the existing system has already secured the majority necessary for government formation and reflects the political weight of the involved parties. It believes that amendments could jeopardize political stability, diminish genuine electoral competition, and undermine the entire electoral process.

-The Second Axis: A more cautious group, this faction has yet to make a firm decision on whether to support the proposed changes.

-The Third Axis: The State of Law Coalition (SLC), which advocates for the amendment, has been working to rally support from the undecided factions and has put forth a new proposal to the political forces. However, despite these efforts, clear backing for the amendments remains “elusive,” and the nature of potential election alliances remains “uncertain.”

Recently, SLC Leader Nouri al-Maliki made his intentions clear regarding a return to a multi-district system. "Al-Maliki will send representatives to discuss proposals for amending the Election Law," our sources confirmed.

Differences Do Not Equal Division

Hassan Al-Janabi, a leader in the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), clarified to Shafaq News that the differing views on amending the law within the CF should not be seen as a division. “It’s simply a difference of opinion,” he said.

While some factions have called for amendments, Al-Janabi pointed out that "there is currently no genuine desire within the CF to amend the law." He also noted that Shiite national forces have neither discussed nor proposed any changes.

Kurdish Forces' View

No proposals or requests for changes or amendments to the Election Law have come from the Kurdish forces, according to Wafa Mohammed Karim, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

However, he acknowledged to our agency that reinstating the multi-district system could provide voters with “greater freedom” in choosing their candidates.

Sunni Coalition's Stance

"It is too early to discuss amending the provisions of the Election Law," sources within the Unified Sunni Leadership Coalition told Shafaq News Agency. They emphasized that political parties have yet to agree on potential changes, and their electoral agendas remain undetermined. "In other words, the future roadmap has not yet become clear," they added.

Concerns were raised over "unacceptable" attempts to shift the focus and impose new leadership to guide the electoral process. “All parties are primarily focused on securing gains for their citizens,” they explained, noting that proposing legal amendments during Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month, is "inappropriate" due to the parliamentary slowdown that typically accompanies the holy month.

Ballot Battles: Rewriting Iraq's Power Map

Since 2003, Iraq's electoral laws have undergone several revisions to adapt to the country’s shifting political landscape. In 2005, Election Law No. 16 established a system based on electoral quotient calculations, dividing Iraq into 18 districts. Subsequent reforms in 2010 and 2014 aimed to consolidate power among major political blocs. The 2019 protests, driven by discontent with corruption and political stagnation, spurred significant reforms, including the introduction of a multi-district system.

The 2021 elections, held under the 2020 electoral law, marked a turning point, as the Shiite National Movement emerged as a dominant force, while other factions, including Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, argued for a return to larger electoral districts. Maliki’s senior adviser, Hatem al-Tai, contended that larger districts would provide a stronger mandate for major political parties.

However, the election law was amended again in 2023, reverting to the pre-2019 system, with a single-district system for each province. This change, seen as an effort to curb Muqtada al-Sadr’s influence, allowed Shiite Coordination Framework parties to secure key positions in the December 2023 provincial elections.