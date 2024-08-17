Iraqi presidency denies agreement on election law amendments with Shiite leaders

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Presidency on Saturday denied reports of an agreement with leaders from the Shiite Coordination Framework to amend the country's election law, dismissing the claims as unfounded and aimed at stirring political unrest.

In a statement carried by Shafaq News Agency, the Presidency refuted the allegations circulating on social media, which suggested an agreement between the Presidency and the Coordination Framework on drafting amendments to the election law.

"We categorically deny these fabricated reports, which are mere rumors intended to create confusion in the political arena," the statement said. "We will be compelled to take legal action against those spreading these falsehoods at the expense of societal peace and security, especially as we work to foster understanding among political partners and advance the government's program."