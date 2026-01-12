Kataib Hezbollah: We will respond to any US attack on Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah (KH) warned on Monday that it would respond to any attack launched by the United States against Iran, pledging to stand alongside the Iranian people.

In a statement, the group’s Secretary-General, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, said that the region is witnessing a new chapter of the conflict between “the fronts of truth and falsehood,” pointing out that the “head of the front of falsehood [US President]” was preparing to target the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Religious and moral duty required fighters to stand with all available strength alongside the Iranian people.”

“Declaring war on the Islamic Republic would not be a picnic; Washington would pay a multiplied cost beyond any gains it sought,” he warned, noting that the “front of truth” was clear in its identity, while the opposing side had demonstrated “a criminal record and a hostile approach toward people rejecting the imperial dominance.”

Addressing the Iranian people, Al-Hamidawi said the group would stand with them “in times of ease and hardship,” and that its position in defending Iran and its sanctities would be unequivocal.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم الحمد لله رب العالمين، والصلاة والسلام على قائدنا ونبينا محمد الأمين، وأهل بيته الطيبين الطاهرين، ورضيَ الله على صحبه الأخيار المنتجبين، وعباده الصالحين والشهداء والمجاهدين.نشهد اليوم صفحة جديدة من الصراع بين جبهتي الحق والباطل، فجبهة الحق واضحة المعالم،… — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) January 12, 2026

Kataib Hezbollah, designated as a terrorist organization by the US in 2009, is among Iraq’s most powerful Iran-aligned factions and has repeatedly faced accusations from Washington of attacking US-led Coalition forces in Iraq.

Earlier on Saturday, the United States accused Iran of using fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iraqi armed groups to suppress ongoing protests, warning that such actions would constitute a “profound betrayal” of the Iranian people.