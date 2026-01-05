Kataib Hezbollah’s Al-Hamidawi urges military, judiciary to avoid political disputes

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The secretary-general of Kataib Hezbollah (KH), Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, on Monday called on Iraqi military commanders and judges to avoid involvement in political rivalries, warning that such engagement undermines the neutrality of the security and judicial institutions.

In a statement, Al-Hamidawi said Iraq’s next phase requires “a fair government with full sovereignty, capable of making independent decisions and exercising authority over the country’s land and airspace.

He also stressed the need to build Iraq’s security forces on professional and institutional foundations, and to equip them with the necessary capabilities to defend the country’s territory and airspace, vowing that the “Islamic resistance would remain ready to offer its accumulated experience in these areas.”

For KH, disarmament is conditional not on domestic consensus, but on regional outcomes. In public statements issued in late 2025, the group said any discussion of placing weapons under state control could only follow the withdrawal of US, NATO, and Turkish forces from Iraqi territory, effectively positioning armed actions as a prerequisite for sovereignty rather than a challenge to it.

Commenting on global developments, Al-Hamidawi said the world is “moving rapidly toward the law of the jungle,” citing the US attack on Venezuela resulting in President Nicholas Maduro's abduction.

“Such developments should serve as a reminder of the need to strengthen Iraq’s defensive capabilities professionally to confront emerging risks and challenges,” Al-Hamidawi noted.

