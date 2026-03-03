Strike hit Imam Ali base in Iraq’s Al-Nasiriyah

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A strike targeted the Imam Ali military base in Al-Nasiriyah, southern Dhi Qar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The source said security authorities have launched field procedures to determine the nature of the strike and identify the responsible party, while no official information yet on damage or casualties.

The attack came hours after a similar strike targeted Balad Air Base in Saladin province, amid a rise in drone and rocket attacks across Iraq.