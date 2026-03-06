Iraq thwarts balloon-borne drug shipment at western frontier

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi border forces foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 200,000 narcotic pills into the country through the western frontier in Al-Anbar province using a balloon, the Border Forces Command announced on Friday.

According to a statement, patrol units intercepted the shipment, weighing over 50 kilograms, during security operations aimed at preventing drugs and psychotropic substances from entering Iraq. Authorities seized the pills and initiated legal procedures.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) identifies Iraq’s western and southern border corridors, particularly Al-Anbar province, as key transit routes for captagon trafficking originating in neighboring countries.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry earlier reported dismantling 1,201 drug networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups. Nationwide operations have seized more than 14 tons of narcotics, with courts issuing 2,318 rulings against offenders, including 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences.

