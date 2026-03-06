President Barzani, UAE’s Al Nahyan address regional escalation and diplomacy

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed rising regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation during a phone call on Friday.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the discussion reviewed recent developments across the region and the potential consequences of the ongoing conflict. The call also covered relations between the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, with both sides examining opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors and reaffirming their commitment to strengthening longstanding ties.

سەرۆكى هه‌رێمى كوردستان و سه‌رۆكى ئيمارات دۆخى ناوچەکە تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/k1lXSlDgNt pic.twitter.com/Qpnea3yNuR — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 6, 2026

Barzani expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, conveying wishes for stability and prosperity for the Emirati people.