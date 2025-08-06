Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades demand "curb" on PM’s decisions, citing "Instability"

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) called on leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) to “restrict” the authority of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, claiming his decisions have become “unbalanced.

According to a statement by the group's media office on Wednesday, during an emergency meeting of CF leaders on August 2, the Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi urged the leaders to intervene in al-Sudani’s decision-making process, accusing him of departing from fundamental positions.

Al-Hamidawi did not specify which of al-Sudani’s recent decisions were under criticism but emphasized the need to take “protective” measures to safeguard Iraq’s stability and “sanctities” until the end of his term on November 11.

Regarding the recent incident at the Ministry of Agriculture’s office when clashes erupted between Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units and government security forces in southern Baghdad, which left two people dead, including a civilian passerby, and 12 others injured, al-Hamidawi recommended forming a specialized committee within the Framework to investigate.

“We will not accept any settlement,” al-Hamidawi stated, demanding that the law take its course and all offenders—regardless of affiliation—be held accountable.

He also called for clarity regarding the arrest and reported torture of civilians detained at al-Saqr military base.