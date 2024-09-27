Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades urge caution on US troop withdrawal announcement

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to refrain from hastily announcing the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

In a statement, the Brigades expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister's national stance and efforts to expel US occupation forces from the country. However, they cautioned against rushing into any agreement with the "American enemy" before completing ongoing discussions with the leaders of the Coordination Framework and the Iraqi Resistance Coordination.

The statement also noted that the timing of any such announcement would be inappropriate, given the US's involvement in "mass killings of children, women, and innocent civilians" in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria. They stressed the need to avoid political divisions at this "critical juncture."

The US currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in neighboring Syria, part of a Coalition formed in 2014 to combat ISIS. While ISIS has been territorially defeated in Iraq since 2017, US forces remain to support operations against the group.

Reuters reported that the US and Iraq have reached a preliminary agreement on the withdrawal of US-led Global Coalition forces from Iraq, quoting sources familiar with ongoing negotiations.

Sources said that the plan, which has been broadly agreed but awaits final approval and a formal announcement, would see several hundred troops depart by September 2025, with the remaining forces set to leave by the end of 2026.

Discussions are also underway to establish a new advisory role that could see a smaller number of US troops remain in Iraq following the drawdown, sources added.

The agreement follows months of rising tensions, including attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi factions on US forces, which have killed three American troops and injured dozens more. US forces have retaliated with airstrikes, complicating efforts to stabilize Iraq after years of conflict.

Some US and Coalition forces are expected to remain in Erbil until the end of 2026 to support ongoing operations in Syria.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani has emphasized that US troops, while helpful, have become a target for instability, with attacks on their bases prompting uncoordinated retaliatory strikes. For the US, the two-year timeline allows flexibility for adjustments should the regional security situation evolve, a US official said.