US set to announce troop reduction plan in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The US is expected to announce a long-anticipated agreement with Iraq next week aimed at reducing the American troop presence in the country, according to a report from the American newspaper Politico, citing two administration officials.

Negotiations are in the final stages, with Iraqi officials indicating that the current force of 2,500 US troops could leave by the end of 2026. However, the officials acknowledged that the fight against the remnants of ISIS in Iraq and Syria continues.

Ongoing Threat

“ISIS has definitely been severely defeated, certainly territorially defeated, and we want to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, but the threat does remain,” a senior Defense Department official told reporters Friday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Regional Tensions

The announcement comes amid rising tensions in the region, particularly with increased attacks from Israeli and Hezbollah fighters and growing concerns following the outbreak of the Israeli war in Gaza, which has led to US forces in Iraq and Syria facing attacks from “Iranian proxies,” the report affirmed.

Upcoming UN Discussions

According to the American newspaper's report, the announcement is anticipated to follow another round of discussions between US and Iraqi officials at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week. This move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to clarify long-standing US commitments abroad before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. The administration is also focused on establishing a solid footing for Ukraine ahead of potential peace negotiations with Russia, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to present his plan to Biden during their upcoming meeting.

Congressional Concerns

The shift in US military presence has raised concerns on Capitol Hill. House Armed Services Committee Chair Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) expressed frustration over the anticipated decision, stating, “There seems to be no strategic military advantage to this anticipated decision. Withdrawing from Iraq in this way would benefit and embolden Iran and ISIS. I am deeply concerned about the impacts such a decision would have on our national security.”

Continued Operations

Despite the reduction in threat levels, American and Iraqi special operations forces have recently launched several raids targeting ISIS leadership due to an increase in the group's attacks on US and Iraqi forces. The DOD official emphasized that these operations would continue to “further weaken them, further prevent them from conducting external operations, and disrupt their command and control and their leadership cadres. That ability is going to continue.”

Withdrawal Justifications

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani commented this week, stating that “the justifications are no longer there” for a large US presence in Iraq. “There is no need for a coalition. We have moved on from wars to stability. ISIS is not really representing a challenge.”

Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi echoed Al-Sudani's sentiment in a recent interview with Al-Arabiya television, revealing that the two countries have reached an agreement to transition Operation Inherent Resolve, the international coalition formed in 2014 to combat ISIS, into a smaller “sustainable security partnership.” This new arrangement will reduce US troop numbers, scaling down to a smaller advisory presence by 2026.

Increasing Attacks

While ISIS no longer poses the same threat as before, attacks have increased significantly in 2024, with US special operations forces conducting several joint operations with Iraqi troops that resulted in the elimination of 14 terrorists, the US military confirmed. Attacks attributed to ISIS in Syria and Iraq are on pace to double compared to last year, with 153 reported attacks in the first half of 2024 alone compared to 121 attacks in 2023.

Future Partnership Focus

Based on the report, the talks have shifted focus from a coalition military mission to an enduring bilateral security partnership, aligning with discussions between President Biden and the Iraqi Prime Minister during his visit to Washington in April. “We’ve been working with the Iraqis, and importantly, with all of our coalition partners, to determine when and how, and what that might look like,” the DOD official confirmed.

