Iraq denies US troops deployed at Haditha Dam

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Claims that US forces have deployed at Haditha Dam in al-Anbar province are false, with no unusual military activity observed, a senior Iraqi official reported to Shafaq News on Sunday.

Kathiir Abdul Rahman, commander of Iraq’s Al-Jazira and Al-Badiya Operations, also stressed that the reports circulating on social media about large numbers of warplanes landing at Ain al-Asad Air Base lack verification on the ground.

He added that the security situation in the Al-Jazira and Al-Badiya sector remains stable and fully under Iraqi control, highlighting the need to rely on official sources to prevent rumors that could cause public concern.

The remarks come as the US maintains roughly 2,500 personnel at key bases in Iraq, including Erbil and Ain al-Asad, primarily in advisory and training roles. Iraq and the United States have agreed on a phased withdrawal, with most US troops expected to leave Ain al-Asad and Baghdad by September 2025.

Read more: The US exits Iraq: A withdrawal heralds a sovereign future