Iraqi military to operate shooting range near US Embassy Saturday

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi military authorities announced that the shooting range near the US Embassy compound in the Green Zone, central Baghdad, will be in operation.

“The shooting range will be in operation from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2025,” the Security Media Cell stated.

In light of this, the authorities urged citizens to be aware, confirming that “the measure is part of routine military activities in the area."