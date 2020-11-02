16 Kurdish MPs demand discussing the issue of arresting journalists in the Parliament

Shafaq News / 16 Kurdish MPs called for the presidency of the Kurdistan parliament to discuss the issue of arresting journalists and civic activists in its next session, with the Minister of Interior in the regional government.

Furthermore, the Parliament members requested that the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government be summoned to attend the session.

The opposition forces and activists accuse the regional government of arresting several journalists and activists in the region some time ago.While the government responded that it had arrested these individuals after accusing them of trying to destabilize the security and stability of the region through unauthorized demonstrations.



