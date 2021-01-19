The Turkmen component will participate in the elections within Kurdistan's election

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-19T09:51:00+0000

Shafaq News/ Mona Kahwaji, Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, expressed on Tuesday the Turkmen component willingness to participate in the anticipated Iraqi legislative elections within a unified list that includes all the political forces of Kurdistan region. In a press conference held after a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kahwaji said that the latter is visiting Turkmen parties represented in the regional parliament and Erbil governorate Council, "We discussed the unity and the position on the national issues in Kurdistan." Kahwaji emphasized that the Turkmen parties support the measures aiming to preserve the entity of Kurdistan Region. Kurdistan's Parliament Deputy speaker emphasized that the Turkmen coalition will announce its position on the date of the elections once the Federal Government sets the date adding, "we are ready to run in the elections within a Kurdish list that includes all the parties and components in the region as long as the political leadership in Kurdistan decides in this direction." The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the parliamentary elections would take place on June 6, 2021, pledging to provide international monitoring of the electoral process. However, the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq recently informed the three presidencies and political blocs of their inability to hold the early elections scheduled for June, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Independent High Electoral Commission had submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers to postpone the elections to October 16. However, the Commission's proposal was met by a major political objection.

related

Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Date: 2021-01-12 10:04:57

Kurdistan Parliament submits a report on local refineries to KRG

Date: 2021-01-12 12:31:59

16 Kurdish MPs demand discussing the issue of arresting journalists in the Parliament

Date: 2020-11-02 15:14:47

Kurdistan Parliament to discuss the approval of the fiscal deficit law in a session

Date: 2020-11-15 12:10:20

Kurdistan Parliament reschedules the special session dedicated to the salaries issue

Date: 2020-11-30 14:57:25

Kurdistan Parliament introduces amendments to the region's tax code

Date: 2021-01-11 14:45:49