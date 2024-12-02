Kurdistan Parliament opens nomination for speaker, suspends session due to lack of quorum

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Parliament opened the nomination process for the position of Speaker but temporarily adjourned the session due to an incomplete quorum.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the parliament held, on Monday, its first session of the new legislative period and began accepting nominations for the parliamentary presidency. However, due to the absence of a number of lawmakers, the session could not meet the legal quorum, leading to its temporary suspension.

Our correspondent added that once the quorum is met, the session will reconvene to elect the parliamentary leadership.

For the Speaker position, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has nominated Vala Fareed, a prominent politician who previously served as the head of the Legal Affairs Committee in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, and Halgurd Sheikh Najib, who currently oversees the administration of the Soran district. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has put forward Shalaw Kosrat Rasool, the candidate who secured the highest number of votes in the Erbil district during the recent elections. Other political blocs have also nominated candidates for the position.