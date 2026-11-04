Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced politician Alia Nassif to two years in prison and former Saladin Governor Raed Al-Jubouri to five years for profiting from public office, a judicial source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The Federal Commission of Integrity confirmed the convictions, reporting that the court also ordered the two defendants to repay a total of 10 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $6.58 million).

The rulings were linked to confessions obtained during an investigation involving former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan Al-Jumaili, the judicial source said.

Iraqi security forces arrested Al-Jubouri in June based on information provided by Al-Jumaili, whose testimony also led to arrest warrants for more than 70 officials, according to the source and previous Iraqi judicial statements.

In September, Nassif was sentenced to seven years in prison in a separate illicit enrichment case. The court also ordered her to repay the illicit gains and pay an equivalent fine, bringing the total to more than 61 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $46.7 million).

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings