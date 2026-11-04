Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Parliament on Wednesday elected Vala Fareed as its new speaker, alongside Ramy Noori Syawish as deputy speaker and Mona Nabi Nader as secretary of the parliament's presidency, a Shafaq News correspondent said.

Fareed, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate, won the speakership in a direct ballot during the parliament's first session since the October 2024 elections. Syawish represents the Chaldean, Syriac, and Assyrian Christian component, while Nader belongs to the Turkmen component. The three candidates secured 52 votes each, giving them an absolute majority.

The session proceeded without the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the New Generation Movement bloc, both of which are boycotting the meeting.

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