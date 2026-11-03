Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading lower in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 168,350 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,500 dinars and bought it at 167,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 167,800 dinars and buying prices at 167,700 dinars.