Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary session on Nov. 7, chaired by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, to vote on the draft 2027 federal budget, a government source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

If approved, the bill will be sent to parliament for consideration, with the government seeking passage before the end of the year, the source said.

The Finance Ministry referred the draft to the Ministerial Council for the Economy on September 27, which approved it and passed it to the cabinet. On October 4, parliament's finance committee decided to summon Finance Minister Falih al-Sari to discuss the budget's priorities and timing, complaining that it had not been shown the draft.

Iraq has gone without a fully enforceable federal budget for two years. Parliament approved a three-year budget law covering 2023-2025, but did not approve the 2025 spending schedules before the fiscal year ended, while no federal budget law was passed for 2026. The government has since relied on the one-twelfth spending mechanism under the Financial Management Law for salaries and essential expenditures.

Read more: $45B deficit looms over Iraq’s draft 2027 budget