Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has held separate talks with armed faction leaders opposed to surrendering their weapons, drawing objections from members of the committee assigned to negotiate with the groups, a source familiar with the committee’s internal discussions told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Several committee members, including Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Ameri, expressed frustration over the prime minister’s direct involvement, fearing that talks outside the committee could undermine its progress, according to the source. Despite the objections, negotiations have advanced, with the committee aiming to complete its mission by June 30, 2027, Al-Zaidi’s deadline for bringing factional weapons under state control.

“Everyone is keen to maintain a unified position and decision in the country’s best interests,” the source said, without elaborating.

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The Coordination Framework, an alliance of predominantly Shiite political forces, established the committee to negotiate bringing factional weapons under state control. Alongside Al-Ameri, it includes former prime ministers Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, and Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, as well as Islamic Supreme Council leader Humam Hamoudi. The committee has submitted recommendations to Al-Zaidi on transferring weapons to government control while avoiding clashes between armed factions and security forces.

Last month, Al-Zaidi announced that three armed groups had agreed to place their weapons under state control, while negotiations with four others remained ongoing.

Lawmaker Faleh Al-Khazali, head of the Montasiroun (Victorious) parliamentary bloc within the State of Law Coalition, previously identified Kataib Hezbollah, Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya as factions prepared to place their weapons under state control if certain conditions were met, including the withdrawal of US and Turkish forces, the removal of Iranian opposition groups and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the dissolution of the Peshmerga, stronger Iraqi military capabilities, and restrictions on foreign aircraft using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran.

A Coordination Framework source warned in September that imposing a deadline could complicate negotiations with faction leaders.

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