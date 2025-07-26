Iraq’s Al-Sudani insists weapons must remain under state authority

Shafaq News – Babil

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reiterated that exclusive state control over arms is essential, stressing that no party has the right to usurp this authority.

Speaking during a ceremony commemorating the 1920 Iraqi Revolution (Thawrat al-Ashreen), al-Sudani stressed that “limiting weapons to the state is a cornerstone of a strong and respected nation,” according to a statement from the PM's media office.

He also commended the Supreme Religious Authority for its contributions to state-building, particularly through its guidance on preserving the state, fighting corruption, and ensuring that weapons remain under state control.

Both the government and the people must remain acutely aware of the dangers and challenges facing the region, he stated, pointing out, “We have exercised great caution in preserving Iraq’s interests and avoiding involvement in any war that others seek to drag us into.”