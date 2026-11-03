Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday, hovering around 920,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 918,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 914,000 IQD, compared with 920,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 888,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 884,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 984,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 940,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 806,000 IQD.