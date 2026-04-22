Drone attack on PAK headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four suicide drones struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, the party reported Wednesday.

The strike injured three PAK members, with injuries ranging in severity. It also caused extensive material damage.

The party linked the incident to Iran, while authorities in the Kurdistan Region have yet to issue an official response. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the strike.

The attack comes despite the temporary extension of the US-Iran two-week ceasefire implemented on April 8. Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon