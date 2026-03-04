Explosion hits cave used by Iranian Kurdish opposition in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

An attack struck Saqaya Cave near the Degala area in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil province on Wednesday, where members of the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Kurdistan Freedom Party are believed to be stationed, a local source told Shafaq News.

The nature of the strike and the responsible party remain unclear, and no information on casualties has been released.

A circulating video shows an explosion inside the cave, with smoke rising above the site.