Israel shelves Lebanon ceasefire vote after Hezbollah rejects ceasefire

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: عرنايا (عرنابة), عنقون, كفر فيلا🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار واستهدافه للجبهة الداخلية الاسرائيلية يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة لا سيما في مناطقكم. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس… pic.twitter.com/V5dhWQX5uq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 5, 2026

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: عرنايا (عرنابة), عنقون, كفر فيلا🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار واستهدافه للجبهة الداخلية الاسرائيلية يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة لا سيما في مناطقكم. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس… pic.twitter.com/V5dhWQX5uq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 5, 2026

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel's Security Cabinet declined to vote on a ceasefire agreement on Thursday after Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem demanded a full Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanon.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet members there was no deal to present, citing Hezbollah's opposition. He pledged to bring any revised proposal to a vote if conditions changed, according to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The session grew more fractious when the death of an Israeli officer in southern Lebanon was announced mid-meeting, hardening opposition among several ministers to any ceasefire or de-escalation. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested that Netanyahu travel to Washington with families from Kiryat Shmona and urge President Donald Trump to escalate strikes on Beirut's southern suburb.

Qassem had rejected a partial ceasefire agreed upon by Lebanese and Israeli representatives in the United States, insisting on a complete ceasefire and a full pullout of Israeli forces. He also warned of continued Hezbollah operations against northern Israel.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears

Exchange of Fire Continues

Israeli forces conducted multiple strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday, including the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Shoukin, Meyfadoun, and Kfarumman in the Nabatieh district. A drone strike also targeted a motorcycle near a hospital on the outskirts of Nabatieh city, with a separate drone attack reported in Harouf. An airstrike struck Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

The Israeli military also issued evacuation warnings to residents of the southern Lebanese villages of Arnaya, Anqoun, and Kfarfila.

Hezbollah said its fighters detonated explosives against an Israeli force attempting to advance east of Ghandouriyeh, and reported artillery fire on Israeli troop positions near Beaufort Castle (Qala’at al-Shqif) in three volleys.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health put the death toll from Israeli strikes at 3,526 since March 2, with 10,733 wounded.