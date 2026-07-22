Iran’s Ghalibaf: Oil exports at risk until US forces leave ME

Shafaq News- Tehran

Oil exports and maritime security across the Gulf will remain at risk unless US forces leave the region, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday.

“In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil,” Ghalibaf said, arguing that the security of regional energy infrastructure depends on guaranteeing Iran's own security. He added that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to “pre-war conditions,” pointing to Tehran's demand for the withdrawal of US forces from the region.

معادلهٔ این جنگ مشخص است: یا همه یا هیچکس!در منطقه‌ای که ما نفت نفروشیم، کسی نفت نخواهد فروخت. اگر امنیت ما تأمین نشود، هیچ زیرساختی ایمن نخواهد بود و امنیت تنگه در نبود نیروهای آمریکایی است. بارها گفته‌ایم که وضعیت تنگه به قبل از جنگ باز نمی‌گردد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) July 22, 2026

Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Aliakbar Velayati said Iran has entered “a new phase of deterrence,” warning that any assumption Washington could strike Iran at a low cost represents a miscalculation.

According to Velayati, future action against Iran could have consequences extending to global energy markets and the broader world economy. “The White House should know that threatening Iran, mobilizing regional allies, and activating the European lobby will not bring greater security or stability.”

۱) #جمهوری_اسلامی_ایران در مرحله جدیدی از #بازدارندگی قرار دارد؛ تصورِ ضربه‌زدنِ کم‌هزینه به ایران، خطایی است که می‌تواند پیامدهایش بسیار فراتر از #میدان نظامی به بازار #انرژی و اقتصاد جهانی منتقل شود. — Aliakbar Velayati (@Drvelayati_ir) July 22, 2026

Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes for an eleventh straight night, escalating regional tensions. US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported new attacks on Iranian military targets, while Tehran announced strikes against US forces across the Gulf.