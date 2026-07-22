US and Iran trade blows in eleventh night

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The United States and Iran exchanged attacks for an 11th consecutive night, with Washington confirming operations against Iranian military and naval infrastructure before Tehran launched a retaliatory drone strike against a US military base in Kuwait.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed that American forces struck military operations centers, naval capabilities, aircraft shelters, and drone facilities, noting that the operation was designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media covered US operations in several parts of the country, including Kangavar in Kermanshah province, areas near Baneh in Kurdistan province, Kabudarahang in Hamadan province, Chavar and Abdanan in Ilam province, Sirik in Hormozgan province, and the southeastern cities of Chabahar and Konarak.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency identified missile launches around Behbahan and Omidiyeh in Khuzestan province. Air defense systems were activated in central, eastern, and western Tehran before dawn on Wednesday. The agency also documented explosions south of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province. No preliminary information on casualties was immediately available.

Operation Thunder: Iran Army Announces 21st Stage of Retaliatory Drone Strikes on US BaseIranian Army announced the 21st stage of Operation Thunder, saying retaliatory drones targeted US facilities at Al-Duha Camp in Kuwait, striking ammunition depots and logistical equipment. pic.twitter.com/t9KkVLttnt — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) July 22, 2026

Iran, meanwhile, directed drones at US forces across the Gulf. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted that it had hit US facilities at Al-Duha Camp in Kuwait with a swarm of drones targeting ammunition depots and logistical equipment.

There was no immediate comment from the United States or Kuwait on the incident.

Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that any further "aggression" would prompt "a devastating response," adding that any US attempt to impose its will on Iran would come at "a heavy price."