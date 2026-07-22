Iraqi Government: Damascus visit premature, Ankara trip planned

Shafaq News- Baghdad

No date has been set for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to visit Syria, and the scheduling of such a trip remains premature, according to government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi.

At a news conference on Wednesday, al-Aboudi said that Baghdad remains open to all parties in its relations with Damascus, though no visit has been arranged, and the prime minister will visit Turkiye at the end of the month.

The Ankara trip will follow al-Zaidi's departure Thursday for an official visit to Iran, heading a government delegation that is to meet Iranian counterparts on the energy file, particularly the continued flow of Iranian gas supplied to Iraq, with bilateral and regional matters including cooperation in energy and agriculture also on the agenda, al-Aboudi detailed.

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