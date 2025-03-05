Khamenei Adviser warns of Syria's civil war risk, slams Turkiye's "exaggerations"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Ali Akbar Velayati, Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, warned of a possible civil war in Syria while cautioning against Turkiye’s "exaggerations."

"A civil war could break out in Syria at any moment... It is impossible to predict Syria's future at this time," Velayati said, pointing out that available evidence and Iran’s assessment indicate early signs of the country's division.

Velayati warned Turkish officials to adhere to diplomatic norms, emphasizing that Tehran "will not remain silent" in response to what he described as Ankara's "exaggerations."

Turkish-Iranian relations have remained tense since the fall of the previous Syrian regime, with Tehran repeatedly criticizing Ankara’s role in supporting opposition factions that contributed to Bashar al-Assad’s downfall.

Meanwhile, Ankara does not rule out Iran’s involvement in inciting certain groups to escalate tensions, particularly in Alawite-majority areas.

As diplomatic strains rose between both countries over mutual accusations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s chargé d'affaires on Tuesday, just a day after Tehran summoned Turkish Ambassador Hicabi Kırlangıç.