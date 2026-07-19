Blasts shake southwest Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan in Khuzestan province, Iran’s state television reported on Sunday.

Iranian authorities did not immediately provide details on any casualties or damage.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had completed eight nights of operations targeting Iranian coastal surveillance systems, air defense positions, maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, as well as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites it linked to the July 17 attack that killed two US service members in Jordan. The IRGC carried out retaliatory drone strikes on US military installations in Kuwait.