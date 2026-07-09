US hits 90 Iranian coastal targets

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States struck about 90 military sites along Iran's coastline, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed on Thursday, marking the second consecutive night of US attacks on the country.

The operation was designed to weaken Iran's ability to target commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes. The strikes targeted air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage facilities, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's southern coast.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared the end of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran, referring to Iran's leadership as a "gang" and "madmen."

CENTCOM also revealed on Tuesday that US forces had carried out a series of "powerful" strikes against 80 targets in Iran in response to "attacks on three commercial vessels transiting Hormuz."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated by striking 85 US targets at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones, while also downing a US MQ-9 drone over Bushehr Province.