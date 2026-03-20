Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Rockets and drones striking diplomatic sites in Iraq are no longer sporadic incidents but part of a sustained pattern that is beginning to reshape the country’s external engagement, as repeated targeting of embassies and foreign facilities prompts a gradual pullback by international partners.

Inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, the US embassy has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, with Katyusha rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles causing fires and material damage within the compound. The scope of targeting has widened beyond the embassy to include the government-run Al-Rashid Hotel, which hosts diplomatic delegations, as well as the US Diplomatic Support Center near Baghdad International Airport.

The same trajectory is visible in the Kurdistan Region. In Erbil, air defenses have intercepted drones over a city that hosts the US consulate and coalition forces, while a drone strike damaged the UAE consulate without reported fatalities. Incidents in both Baghdad and Erbil point to a coordinated expansion that places Iraq’s main diplomatic hubs under pressure.

The scale of attacks has intensified sharply. Since late February, nearly 300 operations claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have targeted US interests. In some cases, more than 30 attacks have been recorded within a single day, while others have reached key infrastructure, including oil fields and airports.

This surge reflects Iraq’s growing role as a theater for indirect confrontation between Washington and Tehran. Armed factions aligned with Iran have escalated operations to project deterrence and shape the regional balance, effectively turning Iraqi territory into a pressure point in a wider strategic contest.

Diplomatic repercussions have already begun to take shape due to the targeting, with Washington ordering the departure of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil on March 2, raising its travel advisory to Level 4 and limiting services to emergencies. NATO also suspended its training mission and withdrew hundreds of personnel on March 18, describing the move as temporary.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation

“Iraq is not a party to this conflict,” political analyst Ahmed Youssef told Shafaq News, warning that the attacks reflect attempts to draw the country into a confrontation between the United States and Iran. He said targeting diplomatic missions, hotels, and energy infrastructure expands the scope of the conflict inside Iraq and weakens the state’s standing internationally.

Haider Al-Amiri, a specialist in international relations, described the situation as part of a broader regional conflict shaped by overlapping interests and retaliatory dynamics, pointing out that Iraq remains at the center of these tensions, while stressing that attacks on diplomatic missions remain “a rejected mistake,” even in the context of ongoing strikes against armed factions, including the Popular Mobilization Forces.

From within Iraq’s political sphere, Mohammed Al-Shammari of the State of Law Coalition pointed to internal fragmentation, saying the absence of a unified national position has left the country navigating between distancing itself from the conflict and becoming indirectly entangled in it. “Continued diplomatic withdrawals would carry both political and economic costs.”

Authorities in Baghdad and Erbil have strongly condemned the recurrent attacks. Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered security forces to pursue those responsible and held an emergency meeting focused on protecting diplomatic facilities and vital infrastructure. The Foreign Ministry has reiterated Iraq’s rejection of attacks on diplomatic missions and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, described the incidents as “terrorist acts aimed at destabilizing the country,” while Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan warned that such attacks constitute clear violations of international law that could lead to severe diplomatic consequences, including sanctions or a rupture in relations.

The Sunni Al-Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai described the attacks as “a threat to Iraq’s standing and its external relations,” calling for firm measures to protect diplomatic missions.

The US State Department has also urged Iraqi authorities to take decisive measures to secure diplomatic missions, warning that continued attacks undermine stability and increase the risk of broader regional escalation.

Diplomatic missions serve as Iraq’s primary channel to the outside world, supporting political coordination, investment, and international cooperation. Their reduced presence is already altering how foreign actors engage with Baghdad.

Each new attack narrows that space further, translating security gaps into diplomatic consequences that extend beyond the immediate damage on the ground.

Read more: Iraq’s Islamic Resistance after Ali Khamenei: loyalty, fragmentation, and the test of Mojtaba’s leadership

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.