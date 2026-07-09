Late Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei buried at Imam Reza shrine

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid to rest late Thursday at the Imam Reza Holy Shrine in Mashhad after weeklong funeral processions across Iran and Iraq, Iranian state media reported.

The burial took place in the Dar Al-Zikr prayer hall after Khamenei’s coffin was carried around the tomb of Imam Reza. Funeral prayers were held at the Payambar-e Azam Courtyard and led by Khamenei’s eldest son Mostafa.

The ceremonies followed processions in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad. Khamenei’s remains, along with those of four family members killed alongside him, had been paraded through the Iranian and Iraqi cities before the final burial.

According to Iranian outlets, officials from more than 45 countries and scholars from more than 90 nations attended tribute ceremonies, bringing the total to more than 43 million mourners across the processions, including around 10 million in Najaf and Karbala, attributed to Iraqi authorities through the Prime Minister’s Office.

Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed on February 28 in US and Israeli strikes. His burial took place during renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, with US strikes on Iran and Iranian attacks that Tehran said targeted US military sites in Gulf states.