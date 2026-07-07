CF leaders arrive in Najaf for Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Najaf

Senior leaders of the Iran-aligned Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in Iraq’s Parliament, arrived in Najaf on Tuesday to attend the reception ceremony for the bodies of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

Shafaq News correspondent said the attendees included State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki, Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri, PMF head Falih al-Fayyadh, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais Al-Khazali.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, accompanied by a senior official delegation, received the bodies after they arrived at Najaf International Airport.