Trump revives threats against Iran’s Kharg Island, infrastructure

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the US army could strike Iran again overnight, accusing Tehran of violating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) after attacks on commercial ships and US military sites in the Gulf.

“We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara, adding that the MoU was “over,” though he would allow negotiations to continue.

He also raised the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, and striking Iran’s water and energy installations.

The US army earlier claimed striking Iranian air-defense systems, radars, and more than 60 boats used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), after Washington accused Tehran of attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran then targeted US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.