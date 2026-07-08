Khamenei's body to leave Iraq from Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

The body of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will depart Iraq from Najaf International Airport on Wednesday night after funeral ceremonies concluded in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, an airport official told Shafaq News.

Muthanna Al-Talqani, assistant director of the airport's media and protocol department, said the airport had prepared to receive only two aircraft: one carrying the official Iranian delegation led by President Masoud Pezeshkian and another transporting Khamenei's body and accompanying delegation.

About 3.8 million people took part in the funeral procession, which reached Najaf earlier today under tight security. Around 4,300 Iraqi and foreign journalists were accredited to cover the event.

Al-Talqani noted that the body would return to Najaf Airport after the Karbala procession before departing for the Iranian city of Mashhad between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. local time.