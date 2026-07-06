No figure barred from Khamenei funeral in Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf/ Karbala

Iraqi security authorities on Monday called on organizers not to politicize the funeral processions of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Najaf and Karbala provinces.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, told a press conference at the Najaf provincial headquarters that all of Iraq's security formations are taking part in the plan to secure the ceremonies. The procession route runs six kilometers in Najaf and 5.8 kilometers in Karbala, with 351 processions participating across the two provinces.

Read more: Najaf mobilizes for Khamenei funeral procession

More than 3,000 Iraqi, Arab, and foreign media personnel are set to cover the ceremonies, supported by 2,500 cameras and 23 live-broadcast centers. The medical plan assigns 150 ambulances to Najaf and Karbala, and a traffic plan has been prepared for both provinces and neighboring areas to keep movement flowing during the processions.

Maan confirmed that no one is barred from attending the funeral, urging all parties not to exploit the occasion for political purposes.

Read more: Iraq’s Karbala ready for millions at Khamenei funeral

The ceremonies began Monday morning in Tehran, drawing millions of mourners. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is due to receive Khamenei's body on Tuesday evening at Najaf International Airport, according to an informed source.

Iranian media reported that Khamenei's family will arrive in Karbala on Tuesday to take part in the ceremonies, and that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Khamenei's eldest son will attend the proceedings in Iraq the same day.

Read more: 4th day funeral procession for Khamenei in Tehran