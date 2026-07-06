Nineveh province records four suicide attempts

Shafaq News- Mosul

Four people, three young women and one young man, attempted suicide in separate incidents across northern Iraq’s Nineveh province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Three cases were recorded in Sinjar district, where a young woman from Al-Shuhada neighborhood ingested a quantity of medication, another sustained severe burns after dousing herself with kerosene and igniting it, while a third from the Tal Qasab residential complex used gasoline to do the same.

In the fourth case, a young man from Mosul’s Al-Arbajiya neighborhood on the city’s eastern side attempted to hang himself.

All four were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, with two of the young women remaining in intensive care due to severe burn injuries.

The motive behind the incidents remains unknown, and authorities have not issued an official statement.

A 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs found that the country records an average of 55 to 70 suicides each month. Annual cases increased from about 1,100 in 2022 to nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases