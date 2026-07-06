Spain beat Portugal, end Cristiano’s final World Cup

Shafaq News- Dallas

Spain reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Portugal 1-0 in a tense last-16 Iberian derby at Dallas Stadium, with Mikel Merino scoring the decisive goal to end Cristiano Ronaldo’s final campaign in the tournament.

Merino struck after a Ferran Torres assist, giving Luis de la Fuente’s side the only goal of a tight knockout match and sending Spain into the last eight, where they will face the winner of the United States and Belgium.

Ronaldo, 41, had confirmed before the match that this tournament would be his last, closing a run that began in 2006 and included five previous appearances on football’s biggest stage.

Roberto Martinez made one change from Portugal’s previous match, bringing Joao Felix into the attack alongside Ronaldo and Pedro Neto. Spain kept the same starting XI from their 3-0 win over Austria, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella in defence, Rodri and Pedri in midfield, and Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of them.

The first half was played with caution from both sides, with Spain trying to control possession and Portugal looking for openings through Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Felix, Neto, and Ronaldo.

Spain had entered the match with one of the strongest defensive records in the tournament, and De la Fuente’s side again gave Portugal limited space in central areas. Portugal pushed forward in spells but struggled to turn possession into clear chances.

Merino’s goal forced Portugal into a late chase, with Ronaldo and his teammates trying to extend his final World Cup by at least another round, but Spain held on through stoppage time, protecting the lead and keeping Portugal from forcing extra time. The result continued Spain’s knockout run and added another chapter to a rivalry that has repeatedly appeared on major tournament stages.

The win also renewed Spain’s edge in the Iberian derby. Before the match, Spain had 18 wins from 41 previous meetings with Portugal, while the teams had also met in major knockout matches at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Spain now move on to the quarter-finals, awaiting the winner of USA-Belgium.