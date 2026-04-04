Iraq honors national team after 2026 World Cup qualification

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Ministers on Saturday decided to name a main street in Baghdad and across all provinces “Lions of Mesopotamia Street,” honoring the national team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 40-year absence.

In a statement, the caretaker Prime Minister’s media office described the move as recognition of a historic milestone, adding that additional decisions to honor players and staff will be announced in the next session.

The government approved a package of benefits, including housing units in the Al-Rafeel complex near Baghdad International Airport and diplomatic passports for players and staff. Plans also include issuing a commemorative postage stamp and constructing a monument along Abu Nawas Corniche bearing players’ names and the qualification date.

Further initiatives include a dedicated pavilion at the Iraqi Football Association headquarters and a museum section in the Government Palace displaying memorabilia from the campaign.

The caretaker prime minister described the qualification as a turning point for Iraqi football and highlighted its role in strengthening national unity amid regional tensions, reaffirming continued support for the national team.

Earlier today, celebrations took place in Baghdad, where the national team toured the city in an open-top bus after arriving from Ramadi, where it received a public welcome before heading to the capital.

Iraq secured qualification with a 2–1 win over Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff, marking its second World Cup appearance after 1986, and will face France, Senegal, and Norway in the group stage of the 2026 tournament.

Read more: Iraq’s road to 2026 World Cup confirmed