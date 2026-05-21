Iraq commences World Cup quest with Spanish camp

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s national football team will meet Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi before departing for Girona on Friday, where the squad will open a training camp in Spain as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensify.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ghaleb al-Zamli, a member of the Iraqi Football Association, stated that the squad has completed all travel and logistical arrangements for the camp, including accommodation and training facilities.

The team, traveling aboard a private jet after Prime Minister al-Zaidi directed government support for the squad, is set to face Andorra on May 29, followed by a match against Spain in La Coruna on June 4.

Iraq will return to the World Cup in 2026 for the first time in 40 years, following its only previous appearance in 1986. The “Lions of Mesopotamia,” coached by Arnold Graham, were drawn in Group 9 alongside France, Senegal, and Norway, with their opening match scheduled for June 17.