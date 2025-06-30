Iraq seeks global support to overcome legacy of war

Shafaq News – Seville

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for stronger international support to help Iraq overcome decades of conflict and economic setbacks, while highlighting the country’s recent developmental progress during a speech at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, held Monday in Seville, Spain.

Addressing a global audience, Rashid said the conference convenes amid “complex international and regional conditions,” marked by widespread wars, political instability, and economic crises, particularly in the Middle East. “These challenges are undermining development efforts worldwide and demand intensified global cooperation to end ongoing conflicts,” he said.

Rashid outlined Iraq’s long struggle with the aftermath of authoritarian rule, regional wars, international sanctions, and erratic economic policies that left the country’s infrastructure underdeveloped and its economy weakened. “For over half a century, Iraq suffered from internal and external wars, economic isolation, and unplanned policies. Today, however, the country is witnessing clear progress in both security and economic fields,” he noted.

He emphasized that Iraq needs deeper engagement with the international community to support reconstruction and improve citizens’ living conditions. “We are committed to comprehensive plans for reconstruction and service delivery, but this path requires global partnership.”

The president highlighted Iraq’s launch of its new Five-Year Development Plan (2024–2028), which is directly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He also cited the successful completion of Iraq’s first general population and housing census in 37 years as a milestone in planning and equitable resource distribution.

“Infrastructure development is now underway across critical sectors,” Rashid said, pointing to major projects in health, education, water, sustainable energy, transport, communications, agriculture, industry, and tourism. He added that Iraq has prioritized environmental issues, adopting policies to combat climate change, including renewable energy initiatives, smart agriculture programs, reforestation campaigns, and desertification mitigation efforts. “Much work remains, but this is a vital file for our future,” he said.

Rashid also underscored Iraq’s expanding partnerships with international organizations and UN agencies, reaffirming the country’s growing diplomatic and developmental presence. “Iraq currently chairs the Group of 77 and China for 2024, signaling its return as a key regional and global actor in development coordination,” he said.

The Iraqi government, he added, has launched structural reforms to improve the likelihood of achieving the SDGs. These include embedding the 2030 Agenda into national planning documents such as the five-year strategy and establishing dedicated SDG units within ministries and agencies.

“We are building a foundation for sustainable growth,” Rashid concluded, “but moving forward will require solidarity, resources, and sustained international cooperation.”