Iraq approves summer farming plan for 120K hectares of crops

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 15:22)

Iraq’s Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources approved on Thursday the summer cultivation plan for more than 1.2 million dunams (1,200,000 hectares) of rice, corn, and vegetable crops.

The plan allocates 361,900 dunams for rice cultivation, 293,000 dunams for yellow corn, and 582,392 hectares for summer vegetables.

The plan takes into account the economic conditions facing Iraqi farmers by focusing on high-yield and drought-resistant crop varieties, the ministry stressed, adding that cultivation operations will begin on June 20.

1 hectare= 10 dunams