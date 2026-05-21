Iraq’s World Cup dream may come without its fans

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup after four decades are increasingly colliding with fears that many supporters may be unable to attend the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico because of visa restrictions and soaring travel costs.

Sports journalist Rizgar Shwani told Shafaq News on Thursday that Iraqi supporters had always formed part of the national team’s identity and achievements, whether in Gulf tournaments, the Asian Cup, or World Cup qualifiers, and their presence inside stadiums gave players a major morale boost.

The US visa process is “one of the biggest barriers facing Iraqi supporters,” tourism company owner Ahmed Al-Azzawi said, explaining that applicants must undergo interviews and extensive financial and security checks through the US embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil, while travel companies themselves face strict administrative and financial requirements to organize supporter trips.

Even for fans able to secure visas, costs remain another major hurdle, according to Iraqi supporter Abdullah Mohammed Malallah, who told our agency that airfare alone could reach around $1,500 to the United States or Canada, while total expenses, including visas, hotels, transportation, and match tickets, could range between $3,000 and $20,000 in some cases.

Still, several supporters and tourism operators expressed hope for government, diplomatic, and sports-sector efforts to facilitate travel procedures and help ensure Iraqi fans can support the national team at one of the country’s biggest football moments in decades, particularly after Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi recently directed government support for the squad.

Washington announced in November 2025 plans to introduce a “FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System” to give World Cup ticket holders expedited visa interview appointments, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said applicants would still undergo standard security vetting procedures ahead of the tournament, which will feature 104 matches across North America.