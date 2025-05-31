Iraq readies for crucial World Cup qualifier

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s national football team held its sixth training session at Basra International Stadium as part of its preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against South Korea.

The match, part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is scheduled for June 5 in Basra. Iraq currently sits third in Group B, one point behind Jordan and three behind leaders South Korea.

Speaking at a press conference, midfielder Youssef Al-Amin described the team’s preparations as highly encouraging, crediting new head coach Graham Arnold and his technical staff for building strong momentum. He also stressed that the team’s full focus remains on overcoming South Korea, pledging to deliver a result for the fans.

The South Korea match will be followed by a decisive home fixture against Jordan—two games that are expected to determine Iraq’s path to the 2026 World Cup in North America, where the top two teams in the group qualify directly and the third advances to the intercontinental playoffs.