Iraq to sign an agreement with South Korea

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-02T11:09:09+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Services and Reconstruction Committee revealed, on Monday, the agreement on all the details of the special contract between the Iraqi Ministry of Transport and the South Korean Daewoo Company for constructing of the Faw port.

"The Ministry of Transport and the Korean company will sign the contract in the coming days," a member of the committee, Mudhar Al-Azirjawi, told Shafaq News agency

The total cost of the project is estimated at 4.4 billion euros (5.06 billion dollars).


