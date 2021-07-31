Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Shafaq News / South Korean Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to South Korea are 3.872 million barrels in last June.

The Data stated that "The South Korea oil imports is 80.165 million barrels (2.67 barrels per day.)"

The top four source countries of South Korean import oil are Saudi Arabia (22.911 million), United States (11.377 million), and Kuwait (7.783 million), and UAE (4.495 million)"

It indicated that "the South Korean imports of crude oil from Qatar is 4.475 million barrels, from Brazil is 3.866 million barrels and from Russia 3.195 million barrels.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.